The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.44

Media coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 71 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.40).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

