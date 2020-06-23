Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.44

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news impact score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TMG stock opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

