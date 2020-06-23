Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,700 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of AAON worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AAON by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

