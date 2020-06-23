Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,995 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,917,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,315,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after buying an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSE B opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

