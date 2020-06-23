Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 56,089 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 297.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

