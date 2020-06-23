Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cree were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.14. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

