Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 427,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after acquiring an additional 266,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

WRE opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

