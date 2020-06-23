Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.66 Million in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 728,307 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Iamgold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,930 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Iamgold Corp has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

