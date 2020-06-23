Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sanmina by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

SANM opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

