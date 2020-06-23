Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 272.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Tiffany & Co. worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.66.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

