TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.20, approximately 9,428 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

About TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

