Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $475.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $407.43 and last traded at $402.82, with a volume of 454514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.78.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $468,143.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,963.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock worth $102,519,005. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.58, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

