Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,375% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

AFMD opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $295.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.77. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 168,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

