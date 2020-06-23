TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 847.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy acquired 2,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $463.00 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.85. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.