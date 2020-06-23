Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trinseo by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Trinseo by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $859.61 million, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

