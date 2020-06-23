TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TTEC were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

