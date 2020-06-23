Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 26,200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $102,551,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

