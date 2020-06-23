Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 304,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.59% of Verra Mobility worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.53. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

