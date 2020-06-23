Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 56,000 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Ares Management worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,362,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 92,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 215,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $8,425,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,451,278 shares of company stock valued at $128,343,223. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.