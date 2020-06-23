Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 566,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 208,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,567,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

