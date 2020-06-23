Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of WNS worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,831,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of WNS opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

