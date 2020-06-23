Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 135.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.