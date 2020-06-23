Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 61,300 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

