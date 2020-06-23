Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 72,292 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 892.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 34.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 822,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

