Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,906,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.12% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

NYSE:OVV opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.