Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438,419 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

