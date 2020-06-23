Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,200 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of FireEye worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

