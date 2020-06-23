Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 357.3% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 2,185,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 579.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,155,000 after buying an additional 2,010,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $63,243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.29. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

