Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 342.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

