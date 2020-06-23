Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,548 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of LYFT worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler lowered LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

