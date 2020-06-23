Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.10 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 333,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 224.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

