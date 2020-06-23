Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 312.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,219 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE CNK opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

