Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.59 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth $19,487,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZION. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

