Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,727,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 806,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.