Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.94 Million Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

