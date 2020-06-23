Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 4,443.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Primo Water worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 160.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

