Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $8.29 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 783,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

AGNC stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

