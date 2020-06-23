Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.79% of Sonos worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 195.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7,430.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 283.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 786,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $4,267,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $331,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,952.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,062,704 shares of company stock valued at $182,168,011 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

