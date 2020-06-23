Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 522,200 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.57% of Chemours worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Cfra reduced their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

CC stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.43. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

