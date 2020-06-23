Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 92,500 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

