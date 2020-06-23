Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

