Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

