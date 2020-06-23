Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 224,600 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 224,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

