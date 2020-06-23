Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,400 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $270.06 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average is $248.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

