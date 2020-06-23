Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 456,300 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,319.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,091 shares of company stock worth $10,753,091 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

