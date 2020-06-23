Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.57% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

KLIC stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

