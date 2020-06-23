Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 2,858,366 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 486.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858,366 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.45% of QEP Resources worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.78. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

