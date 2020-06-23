Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

