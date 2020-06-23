Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of ASGN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 113.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $1,085,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $407,976.45. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

