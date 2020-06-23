Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 342.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

